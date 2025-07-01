Menu
Dylan Coghlan News: Returns to Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 11:30am

Coghlan signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Coghlan appeared in six regular-season games with Winnipeg last season, but he spent much of the year with AHL Manitoba, generating 12 goals and 28 points across 36 contests. Having spent two campaigns with Vegas earlier in his career, he could compete for a third-pairing role with the club in 2025-26, but he'll probably have to contend with Kaedan Korczak for playing time.

