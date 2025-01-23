Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Celebrates 700th game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Larkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on an even-strength tally in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

Larkin celebrated his 700th NHL game by logging his sixth multi-point effort in the last 11 outings. His rink-length foray through multiple Canadiens led to a Jonattan Berggren tally that gave Detroit a 1-0 lead in the first period. The Red Wings captain later potted the team's fourth goal, his 21st of the season and 12th on the power play. He has at least one point in 12 of his last 14 games, recording 19 points during that run.

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now