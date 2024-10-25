Dylan Larkin News: Finds twine in win

Larkin scored his fourth goal of the season on the power play in Thursday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Larkin compiled three shots, two PIM, one hit, three takeaways and a plus-1 rating in 23:00 of ice time. Larkin has found the back of the net in four of seven games, but he hasn't registered an assist since Detroit's season-opener against Pittsburgh on Oct. 10. The left-shot center has scored at least 31 goals in each of the last three campaigns, and he could reach the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career if he continues his current goal-scoring pace. Larkin has produced four goals, one assist and a plus-2 rating through seven outings.