Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Scores, assists vs. New Jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 3:11pm

Larkin had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Larkin is ending the season in style, as this was his second consecutive two-point performance, and he's cracked the scoresheet in five of Detroit's final seven contests. The 28-year-old veteran is up to 30 goals and 40 assists this season with one game to go, and this has been only the third time in his career in which he's reached the 70-point plateau.

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
