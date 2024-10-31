Dylan Larkin News: Scores on power play

Larkin scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Jets.

Larkin has three goals over his last six games, all of which have come on the power play. The 28-year-old center has had a sluggish start to the campaign with five tallies, one assist, 26 shots on net, six hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 10 appearances. He's shooting 19.2 percent, but Larkin can provide just about as well as he finishes, so look for him to make gains in assists as the season progresses.