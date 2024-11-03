Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Larkin headshot

Dylan Larkin News: Two PP tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 5:46am

Larkin scored two power-play goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Sabres.

The Red Wings captain was involved in all the offense on the night, and all three goals came on Detroit power plays. It was Larkin's giveaway in the neutral zone that sprung Alex Tuch for a shortie to open the scoring for Buffalo midway through the first period, but he redeemed himself by striking twice with the man advantage in the second frame. Larkin is up to seven goals in 11 games to begin the season, with five of them coming on the power play, but he's contributed only one assist.

Dylan Larkin
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
