Easton Cowan News: Lengthy point streak ends

Cowan's 65-game point streak with OHL London ended in Friday's 3-1 win over Peterborough, Jared Brown of The Hockey News reports.

Cowan's incredible run won't be an official OHL record because it spanned two regular seasons. Still, his remarkable offensive consistency is noteworthy. The 19-year-old forward amassed 41 goals, 106 points and 44 multi-point efforts during that stretch. Cowan has 18 goals and 40 points through 30 games in the 2024-25 campaign. The Maple Leafs chose him with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.