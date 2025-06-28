Eddie Genborg News: Round 2 pick of Detroit

Genborg was the 44th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Genborg split the season between Linkoping in the SHL and their junior club. He predictably shined (19 goals, 34 points in 28 games) at the lower level while receiving minimal ice time and struggling to produce (2 goals in 28 games) in Sweden's highest division. Genborg has represented his country in multiple international tournaments, although his playing time has seemingly always been limited because of all the higher rated prospects in his age group. Genborg lacks ideal speed, but he plays hard and possesses at least average offensive abilities. He could be a late bloomer once he settles into a meaningful role for both club and country.