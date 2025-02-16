EJ Emery News: Steady defensive presence

Emery has one assist and a plus-4 rating in 29 games with NCAA North Dakota.

Emery has just one point on the season, an assist that came back in the Fighting Hawks' opener on Oct. 12. While the 6-foot-3 blueliner won't likely offer much fantasy upside, he projects as an impactful NHL player thanks to his shut-down defensive potential. Emery, the Rangers' first-round pick in 2024, is averaging 19:38 of ice time as a freshman.