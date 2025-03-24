Fantasy Hockey
Elias Pettersson headshot

Elias Pettersson Injury: Out for remainder of trip

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 2:56pm

Pettersson (undisclosed) returned to Vancouver and will miss the remainder of the team's road trip this week, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Monday.

That timeline rules out Pettersson for at least the next four games, starting with Monday's matchup versus New Jersey. He had three goals and six assists during a six-game point streak before getting hurt in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. With Pettersson and Nils Hoglander (undisclosed) unavailable, Pius Suter will center the top line, while Aatu Raty and Linus Karlsson will occupy bottom-six roles against the Devils.

