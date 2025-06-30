Elliot Desnoyers News: Hits free agency

Desnoyers didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Flyers on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

After making his NHL debut during the 2022-23 campaign, Desnoyers has played exclusively for AHL Lehigh Valley over the last two seasons. He recorded five goals, 14 assists and 27 PIM over 59 regular-season appearances with the club last year but will become a free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season.