Emil Lilleberg News: Adds helper Monday

Lilleberg logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 4.

Lilleberg picked up his first point of the postseason when he helped out on a Mitchell Chaffee tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Lilleberg has added seven hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over four playoff contests. He had 19 points, 105 PIM, 46 shots on net, 114 hits and 61 blocks over 76 regular-season outings in his second NHL campaign.