Emil Lilleberg News: Grabs helper Sunday

Lilleberg notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Lilleberg ended an 11-game point drought with the secondary assist on Brandon Hagel's second-period tally. During that slump, Lillberg still flexed his physicality and toughness, racking up 17 hits and 37 PIM. The 23-year-old has been a steady part of the Lightning's third pairing for much of the campaign, earning nine assists, 24 shots on net, 69 hits, 67 PIM, 33 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through a career-high 38 appearances.