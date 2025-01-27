Emil Lilleberg News: Receives two-game suspension

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Lilleberg has been suspended for two games for interference against the Red Wings' J.T. Compher during Saturday's 2-0 loss.

Lilleberg was assessed a two-minute penalty in the second period of Saturday's matchup for the incident, and he had a hearing afterward in which the league determined that the event warranted additional punishment. J.J. Moser (lower body) remains on injured reserve, so the Lightning will need to call up an additional blueliner to fill in Tuesday against Chicago and Thursday against the Kings. Lilleberg will be eligible to return at home against the Islanders on Saturday.