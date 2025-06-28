Eric Nilson News: Swede picked by Ducks in Round 2
Nilson was the 45th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Scouts were hoping for more this season from Nilson from an offensive standpoint -- he barely averaged a point-per-game (12 goals, 37 points in 38 games) -- in the Swedish Jr. league, but he's always earned high marks for his hockey IQ and the general consensus is that he has more long-term scoring ability than we saw in his draft year. The biggest concern at this point is that Nilson is very light at roughly 6-foot and 155 pounds and tends to get pushed around by opposing defenders. He needs to add a good 25-30 pounds of muscle to his frame in order to compete at the NHL level. Nilson is committed to Michigan State.
