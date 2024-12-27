Eric Robinson News: Tallies in Friday's defeat

Robinson scored a goal on two shots and added three hits and a plus-1 rating in 13:04 of ice time Friday in a 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Robinson cleaned up on a rebound in the blue paint to open the scoring Friday. It was the left-shot winger's first goal since Dec. 5, and he's cooled significantly after a strong November and start to December. Still, Robinson is on pace to set new career highs in goals, assists and points in his eighth NHL season. The 29-year-old is at nine markers, 10 helpers and a plus-8 rating through 35 appearances.