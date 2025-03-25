Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Johnson headshot

Erik Johnson Injury: Won't suit up against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Johnson (lower body) won't play against Detroit on Tuesday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Johnson was injured Saturday in Montreal and didn't participate in Monday's practice. While Johnson won't play Tuesday, the Avalanche will have Samuel Girard (lower body) back in the lineup. Johnson's next chance to return to game action will come Thursday against the Kings.

Erik Johnson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now