Erik Karlsson News: Sets up game-winner

Karlsson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Senators.

Karlsson had been limited to one helper over his previous five games. The defenseman's last three points have come with the man advantage. For the season, Karlsson is up to 51 points (15 on the power play), 178 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating through 75 appearances. Barring an April injury, he's set to play in every game for the third year in a row, something he's done just one other time in his career.