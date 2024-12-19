Erik Karlsson News: Two points in win

Karlsson scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over Nashville on Thursday.

Karlsson now has three goals and 19 assists in 34 games. Yes, managers and fans have been frustrated with Karlsson, in large part because of they still see him as the 101-point guy he was in San Jose in 2022-23. Four words: lightning in a bottle. Still, he's on pace for mid-50s in points, much like he delivered last season. Fantasy managers don't care about his defensive gaffes, but the Pens could reduce his playing time to protect him a bit and reduce frustration overall. His average ice time this season is 22:43, down his 25:18 average.