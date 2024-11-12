Esa Lindell News: Two assists in big win

Lindell provided a pair of assists and went plus-4 in Monday's 7-1 win over the Penguins.

The Stars shuffled things up on defense, with Lindell joining fellow Finn Miro Heiskanen on the top pairing. At least for Monday's game, it worked beautifully -- Lindell helped out on one of Heiskanen's tallies as well as a Logan Stankoven goal in a six-goal first period. The 30-year-old Lindell has kicked his offense up a notch with six points over his last six games, which represents all of his scoring so far this season. He's added 22 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 12 hits and a plus-6 rating through 14 appearances.