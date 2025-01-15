Ethen Frank News: Lights lamp again in win

Frank scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Frank has opened his NHL career on a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). He's been a perfect fit on the third line so far, playing alongside Taylor Raddysh and Lars Eller to give the Capitals a bit more scoring depth. Frank is unlikely to be a point-per-game player over a long stretch, but the 26-year-old's scoring touch has been evident in the minors over the last three years -- he has 79 goals across 156 games with AHL Hershey in that span.