Evan Bouchard News: Goal, assist again in win

Bouchard found the back of the net and added a helper in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Bouchard registered a secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's goal in the middle frame before tying the game at two apiece at 10:47 of the third period. Bouchard added four blocks and a plus-3 rating in a team-high 25:13 of ice time. After a slow start to the season with just one goal in his first six outings, Bouchard is riding a three-game point streak consisting of two goals and three assists. The right-shot blueliner can extend his streak to four in Monday's road matchup versus Columbus.