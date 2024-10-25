Evan Bouchard News: One of each in win

Bouchard scored a goal, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Bouchard picked up his first multi-point effort of the season, factoring in on the Oilers' first two goals of the game. This outing gave Bouchard four points, 21 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances. He still has just one power-play point, but it's fair to assume the Oilers will turn things around after a slow start with the man advantage this season.