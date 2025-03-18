Evan Gardner News: Secures entry-level deal

Gardner agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Tuesday.

Gardner is putting together another phenominal season in the WHL, posting a 22-12-4 record, .911 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. The 19-year-old backstop will likely spend at least another year in juniors before making the jump to the professional ranks but fantasy players in dynasty formats should be tracking his long-term development.