Evan Rodrigues Injury: Status uncertain

Rodrigues' (undisclosed) availability against Toronto in Game 5 on Wednesday remains in doubt after head coach Paul Maurice told reporters, "He's not ruled out, but not cleared to play. He's still being looked at," per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Rodrigues was injured in Sunday's Game 4, in which he registered two shots on goal and two hits in 12:32 of ice time. The veteran forward has seen himself elevated to a first-line role while also logging minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit. If Rodrigues can't play Wednesday, Brad Marchand could be shifted into a top-six role.