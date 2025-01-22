Evan Rodrigues News: Nets lone goal on power play

Rodrigues scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Rodrigues has four goals and an assist over his last seven outings. He also saw a season-low 9:24 of ice time -- that's likely a byproduct of his current deployment on the fourth line rather than in a more prominent spot in the lineup. The 31-year-old is too talented to be in that role indefinitely. For the season, he's at 22 points (five on the power play) with 91 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-4 rating through 49 appearances. Rodrigues is best utilized as a middle-six forward, but he'll be tough to trust in fantasy if he's not getting enough playing time.