Evan Rodrigues News: Opens scoring Saturday

Rodrigues scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Finland.

Rodrigues may never want to leave Finland -- he had three points over two games during the NHL Global Series, doubling his output for the season. The 31-year-old has maintained a top-six role even with the Panthers close to full strength at forward. He's at six points, 27 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-6 rating through 13 contests this season. He's finished between 39 and 43 points in each of the last three campaigns, and a prominent role in Florida's offense gives him a good chance of reaching that level again in 2024-25.