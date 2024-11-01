Evan Rodrigues News: Snaps eight-game drought

Rodrigues generated a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Stars.

Rodrigues opened the scoring before adding a secondary assist on Aleksander Barkov's first-period marker. Rodrigues added two shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating in 13:33 of ice time. The right-shot forward logged three points over the first three games of the season, but he hadn't made any offensive contributions until Friday's two-point effort. Overall, Rodrigues has garnered five points (two goals) while slotting in on the top line and second power-play unit.