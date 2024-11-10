Fantasy Hockey
Evan Rodrigues

Evan Rodrigues News: Two helpers in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Rodrigues picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

The 31-year-ols sparked the Panthers' offense to life in the second period as he helped set up the team's first two tallies, and Rodrigues then ended the shootout in the fifth round by beating Samuel Ersson on his backhand. Rodrigues has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, a hot streak that comes on the heels of an eight-game point drought, and on the season he's produced four goals and nine points in 15 contests.

Evan Rodrigues
Florida Panthers
