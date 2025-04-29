Filip Gustavsson Injury: Leaves game due to illness
Gustavsson (illness) exited Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Golden Knights after two periods.
Gustavsson didn't look sick while in the crease, stopping 23 of 25 shots over the first two periods. However, he left the game with the Wild down by one. Marc-Andre Fleury took over between the pipes and would likely get the start Thursday in Minnesota if Gustavsson remains under the weather.
