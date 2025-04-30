Filip Gustavsson Injury: Probable for Game 6

Gustavsson (illness) is likely to play at home versus the Golden Knights in Game 6 on Thursday after exiting Tuesday's Game 5 after two periods, Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports Wednesday.

Gustavsson has a 2-2 record, 2.63 GAA and .919 save percentage across five appearances in Minnesota's first-round series against Vegas. The Wild were down 2-1 when he exited Tuesday's game, and although Minnesota was able to tie things up, his replacement, Marc-Andre Fleury, conceded the deciding goal in overtime. That puts the Wild down 3-2 in the series, so they need a victory Thursday to force a Game 7 on Saturday.