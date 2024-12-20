Filip Gustavsson Injury: Ruled out next two games

Gustavsson (lower body) will not be in the crease for either of the Wild's next two contests, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Friday.

With Marc-Andre Fleury getting the nod versus Utah at home Friday, Gustavsson's continued absence will likely see Jesper Wallstedt between the pipes on the road against Winnipeg on Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, Gustavsson was putting up solid numbers, posting a 5-1-0 record with a 2.40 GAA and one shutout in his last six outings. At this point, Minnesota may opt to hold Gustavsson out until after the Christmas break.