Filip Gustavsson News: Available for Monday

Gustavsson (illness) is expected to return to the lineup in Monday's road game versus Colorado, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Due to Gustavsson's absence, Dylan Ferguson was Marc-Andre Fleury's backup in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Nashville. Ferguson returned to AHL Iowa on Sunday. Gustavsson was going to start Monday's matchup initially, but it's unclear if his illness changed those plans. He has posted a record of 18-9-3 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 31 appearances this season.