Filip Gustavsson News: Defeats Lightning

Gustavsson stopped 27 of 30 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Gustavsson bounced back from a six-goal fiasco in his last start, taking a competitive win over the Lightning in a back-and-forth battle. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 5-1-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .919 save percentage over seven starts. He's been a big part of the Wild's early success while establishing himself as a No. 1 goalie again after a rough 2023-24. The Wild host the Maple Leafs on Sunday for their next game.