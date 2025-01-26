Filip Gustavsson News: Gives up two goals in win

Gustavsson gave up two goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The Wild led 3-0 after two periods, and while the Blackhawks made it interesting in the third, Gustavsson was able to protect the lead. He earned his first win since Jan 4. -- the 26-year-old had allowed at least four goals in five straight outings while going 0-4-0 over that span. Gustavsson was one of the top goalies through November, but injuries to key players in the Wild's lineup have taken a toll on his numbers, though the team has gotten closer to full health over the last week. He's now at a 19-10-3 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 33 starts. The Wild have a back-to-back up next, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Gustavsson start Wednesday in Toronto while Quebec native Marc-Andre Fleury makes one last start in Montreal on Thursday.