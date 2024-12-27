Filip Gustavsson News: Grabs overtime win

Gustavsson stopped 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Gustavsson has won both of his starts since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old didn't get much help early in Friday's contest, but the Wild scored twice in 57 seconds in the third period to tie the game before Brock Faber won it in the extra session. Gustavsson improved to 16-5-3 with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 save percentage over 24 appearances. The Wild's next game is at home Sunday versus the Senators.