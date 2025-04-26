Filip Gustavsson News: Set to start in Game 4

Gustavsson is expected to start at home against Vegas in Game 4 on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Gustavsson will aim for his third consecutive victory over the Golden Knights after stopping 60 of 64 shots (.938 save percentage) across his previous two outings. During the 2024-25 campaign, he was 31-19-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 58 regular-season outings. Vegas is down 2-1 in the first-round series and ranked fifth in goals per game during the regular season with 3.34.