Filip Hallander headshot

Filip Hallander News: Leaving SHL club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 10:25pm

Hallander signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Penguins on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Hallander's one-way contract will begin next season. The 2018 second-round selection accumulated 26 goals and 53 points over 51 regular-season games with Timra of the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25. Hallander has only three games of NHL experience, but he has a good chance at earning a spot on the Penguins' Opening Night roster in 2025-26.

