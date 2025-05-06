Filip Kral News: Returning to Europe

Kral inked a contract with Czech club Kormet Brno on Tuesday.

Kral spent the 2025-26 campaign playing in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. With the Baby Pens, the 25-year-old blueliner notched seven goals and 22 helpers in 61 outings. Despite solid numbers, Kral failed to make an NHL appearance for Pittsburgh. Considering Kral has logged just two NHL games in his career, he could be hard-pressed to work his way back and could finish his career abroad.