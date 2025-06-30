Menu
Filip Lindberg News: NHL rights released

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 10:53am

Lindberg won't be qualified by the Penguins, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports Monday.

Lindberg spent the 2024-25 campaign overseas with Tappara Tampere in Finland's Liiga, having last played in North America during the 2022-23 campaign. Selected by the Wild in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the 26-year-old goalie is unlikely to ever break into the NHL at this point and figures to spend his career in Europe.

Filip Lindberg
 Free Agent
