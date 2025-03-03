Fantasy Hockey
Finn Harding News: Grabs entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Harding signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Harding was selected by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Draft but has exploded offensively this year. In 2023-24, the 20-year-old blueliner managed just 34 points in 68 games but has racked up 55 points in 59 outings with OHL Brampton this season. That offensive output no doubt factored into the decision for Pittsburgh to get Harding's signature on an entry-level deal.

