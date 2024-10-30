Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen Injury: Expected back in short-term

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Andersen (lower body) is still being evaluated by coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters he was "under the impression that it shouldn't be too serious," per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site on Wednesday.

Even with a somewhat positive update, Andersen should probably be expected to miss out versus the Bruins on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. The veteran backstop had been playing every other game to open the season while splitting the crease with Pyotr Kochetkov, which would have meant Andersen got the nod Thursday. Instead, it looks like Kochetkov could go in consecutive games for the first time this year.

Frederik Andersen
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now