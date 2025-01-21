Fantasy Hockey
Frederik Andersen headshot

Frederik Andersen News: Earns win in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Andersen stopped 22 of 25 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Making his first start since Oct. 26 after undergoing knee surgery Nov. 22 and being activated off injured reserve Friday, Andersen looked good between the pipes and managed to secure the win thanks to Sebastian Aho's game-winner in overtime. Andersen should eventually return to the starting role for the Hurricanes, and even though a five-game sample size isn't big enough, the numbers are promising. He's gone 4-1-0 with a 1.78 GAA and a .929 save percentage so far in 2024-25.

