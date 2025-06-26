Gabriel Carriere News: Signs two-way contract

Carriere signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Sharks on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Carriere had a 3.06 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 22 regular-season appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. The 24-year-old is expected to start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, though it's possible that he'll make his NHL debut during the season, depending on the Sharks' injury situation.