Gabriel Carriere News: Signs two-way contract
Carriere signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Sharks on Thursday, per PuckPedia.
Carriere had a 3.06 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 22 regular-season appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. The 24-year-old is expected to start the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, though it's possible that he'll make his NHL debut during the season, depending on the Sharks' injury situation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now