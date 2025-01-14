Garnet Hathaway News: Scores again Monday

Hathaway scored a goal and added five hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Hathaway has three points over his last two outings after being limited to one assist across the previous 11 games. The 33-year-old remains in a fourth-line role -- a small burst of offense isn't unusual, but it probably won't amount to much in the long run. He's up to five goals, 10 assists, 55 shots on net, 42 PIM, 156 hits and 47 blocked shots through 44 appearances, which gives Hathaway an outside chance at the 30-point mark if he has a strong second half.