Graeme Clarke News: Allowed to hit free agency

Clarke was not given a qualifying offer by Minnesota on Monday.

Clarke never made an appearance for the Wild during his stint with the organization, having last played in the NHL during the 2023-24 campaign when he was with New Jersey. The 24-year-old winger did put together a strong season in the minors last year, racking up 16 goals and 21 helpers in 64 regular-season contests, so he should find a two-way deal somewhere next season.