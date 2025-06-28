Gustav Hillstrom News: Picked by Devils in Round 4

Hillstrom was the 114th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Like many young Swedish players, Hillstrom is too good for their Jr. league (16 goals, 38 points in 43 games), but not good enough to make an impact in the SHL. In 18 games with Brynas in the top division, Hillstrom had just one goal and one assist. He has proven to be a versatile piece who can play both center and wing and on a number of different lines, but it's never led to high-end offensive production. Hillstrom's one assist performance in 10 games at the recently completed World U18's was particularly disappointing. New Jersey is likely hoping Hillstrom can develop into a bottom-six center that can win some face-offs and kill penalties.