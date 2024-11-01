Hampus Lindholm News: Tallies in blowout loss

Lindholm scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lindholm ended a five-game point drought with his tally. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to four points, 23 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 11 appearances. Lindholm has finished with a minus rating in just three seasons in his career -- while his offense isn't always particularly strong, he's an excellent defender, so his struggles this year can at least partially be attributed to the Bruins' team-wide problems.