Hampus Lindholm headshot

Hampus Lindholm News: Tallies in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Lindholm scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lindholm ended a five-game point drought with his tally. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to four points, 23 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 11 appearances. Lindholm has finished with a minus rating in just three seasons in his career -- while his offense isn't always particularly strong, he's an excellent defender, so his struggles this year can at least partially be attributed to the Bruins' team-wide problems.

Hampus Lindholm
Boston Bruins
