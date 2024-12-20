Hendrix Lapierre News: Nabs assist on home ice

Lapierre recorded an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-1 win over Carolina.

Lapierre generated the primary assist on Jakub Vrana's second-period marker to put Washington up 2-0. The helper snapped a six-game point slump for Lapierre, but he's yet to find the back of the net this season. The 22-year-old's 6:04 of ice time was a team-low, so he'll need to work on gaining the trust of head coach Spencer Carberry in order to carve out a larger role. Lapierre has logged seven helpers, four PIM, 17 shots, 12 blocks, nine hits and a minus-4 rating through 25 appearances.