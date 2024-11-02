Hendrix Lapierre News: Records helper Saturday

Lapierre notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lapierre returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch, replacing Michael Sgarbossa in the lineup. The helper was Lapierre's first point in eight outings this season. The 22-year-old has added six shots on net, seven blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a minus-5 rating. He's unlikely to see much more than bottom-six minutes as the Capitals have found success with their top-six combinations early on.